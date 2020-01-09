The Rolling Panthers are the only youth wheelchair basketball team in Iowa that is affiliated with the NWBA (National Wheelchair Basketball Association).
The team is hosting the Panther Challenge, a 3-on-3 fundraising tournament at The W in Waverly from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19. This event is free and open to the public.
This tournament will feature 16 teams made up of businesses, families and friends who are brave enough to jump into our wheelchairs and give our sport a try (many for the first time). This is a single-elimination tournament with 15-minute (continuous clock) games. At the end, the tournament winners will play against the Rolling Panthers youth team.
Special prizes will be awarded for the most creative team name, most unique team “uniforms,” best team spirit and tournament champions. Registration is closed as the tournament is already filled, however the public is welcome to watch and cheer.
There will also be a demonstration court for anyone who is interested to get into a sports wheelchair and practice with the Panthers. In addition to the tournament and demonstrations, this event will also feature concessions and a silent auction.
The Rolling Panthers are also hosting the Northern Conference Youth Wheelchair Basketball Tournament Feb. 15-16 at Fit Courts in Cedar Falls. This is a rare opportunity to see the team play in their home state.
The Rolling Panthers Prep Team (13 and under) are currently ranked sixth nationally and are seeking a bid to the National Tournament. The Rolling Panthers are always seeking new players.