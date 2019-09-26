After a wet spring slowed down the project, the newly paved section of the Rolling Prairie Trail between Allison and Bristow is finally finished.
To celebrate the completion of this new section the Rolling Prairie Trail, the Butler County Conservation Board is planning a Grand Opening at the Bristow Trailhead from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
The ceremony will feature the acknowledgment of donors, a ribbon cutting and refreshments. Trail enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their bikes, hiking shoes, or other favorite mode of non-motorized transportation and ride, hike, or roll their way to Allison and back on the new trail.
With this project completed, the trail now stretches nearly 21 miles across in Butler County. Used daily by both area residents and tourists, it provides an exceptional recreational opportunity and adds a boost to our local economy. The Butler County Conservation Board would like to extend their thanks to everyone who donated to make this project a reality and hopes to see many of the donors at the Grand Opening and on the trail!
For more information about the Grand Opening program or other programs of the Butler County Conservation Board, contact us at (319) 278-4237.