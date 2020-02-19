One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident near Sumner Wednesday morning.
According to the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 2800 block of Iowa Highway 93 west of Sumner at about 7:52 a.m. A 2004 Chevrolet truck was traveling eastbound and lost control on the ice covered road. The truck entered the south ditch and rolled over, ejecting the driver.
The driver, Isabelle Linn Meyer, 18, of Sumner, was transported to Community Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation, Sumner Fire Department, Sumner Ambulance Service and Bremer County Dispatch.