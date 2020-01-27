Romane Lavern Krueger, 85, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on January 25, 2020, at the Waverly Health Center.
Romane was born on June 21, 1934, in rural Frederika, Iowa, the son of Lavern and Leona (Bahlmann) Krueger. He was baptized on July 15, 1934 and confirmed on Palm Sunday of 1948, both at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli. He was united in marriage to Helen Landsverk on January 18, 1953, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Romane served eleven years in the National Guard. He retired from John Deere on June 30, 1994 and was a proud member of the UAW Local #838. He enjoyed playing pool, cribbage, fishing, and was an avid Cubs and Hawkeye fan.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Krueger of Waverly; a son, Ron (Pam) Krueger of Waverly; a daughter, Cyndi (Craig) Smiens of Ankeny; a son, Dave Krueger and a son, John Krueger, both of Waverly; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and one coming in May and a sister, Dolores Boeckmann of Waverly. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother-in-law, Roy Boeckmann; and a brother and sister-in-law, Odis and Dorothy Landsverk.
Funeral Services will be held at 1p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Jon Ellingworth officiating. Burial will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church and online condolences may be left at
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187