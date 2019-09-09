Ronald Zars, age 74, of Albia, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Oakwood Nursing and Rehab Center in Albia.
Ronald was born on June 8, 1945, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Reinhardt and Grace Leisinger Zars. He graduated from Wapsie Valley High School with the class of 1964. Following graduation he lived in Northern Iowa around Readlyn, Denver, and Cedar Falls. He worked at Black’s Dry Goods for a short time. He later worked as a Welder at K Enterprises. On November12, 1976, he was united in marriage to Kathy Murphy at Cedar Falls. The couple lived in Northern Iowa until 1985, when they moved to the Albia area. Following their move, Ron went to work at Vermeer in Plant 4, first as a welder and later in assembly. He retired from Vermeer in 2002, when his health started to decline. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and trips to the casino at Meskwaki. He delighted in spending time with his family.
His family includes his wife of over 42 years Kathy Zars of Albia; three children, Douglas Zars of Rochester, Minnesota, Deanna (Eric) Stabenow of Des Moines, and Shannon (Patrick) McGee of Rockford, Illinois; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara (Gary) Buhr and Sheryl (John) Tiedt all of Readlyn; three brothers, Roger Zars of Readlyn, Larry (Ida) Zars of Denver, Iowa, and Steven (Jackie) Zars of Waverly, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Troy Zars and William Murphy; a granddaughter, Melissa Joines; and a sister in law, Bonnie Zars.
As was Ron’s wish his body has been cremated and no services are planned. The Tharp Funeral Home of Albia is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family.