Ronald Dean Bonzer, 74, of Plainfield, Iowa, passed away at the Waverly Health Center peacefully after a short battle with cancer on November 10, 2019.
Ron was born on May 1, 1945 in Waterloo, Iowa. He and his twin brother were adopted as infants by Ralph and Margaret Bonzer. He graduated from Charles City High School in 1965. He was united in marriage to Shirley Weatherwax on June 26, 1965.
Ron and Shirley moved to Waverly, Iowa in 1967 after Ron became employed by Carnation (now Nestle). He eventually left Carnation to become an entrepreneur. He started Waverly’s first convenience store, Bonzer’s North Star in 1971. He left Waverly to explore motel management in Ankeny and Altoona and eventually returned to Waverly to operate the Cedar Lawn Motel and Bonzer’s Beverage and Party Center. Ron and Shirley have always worked as a team and left self-employment in 1984 to become houseparents at Quakerdale Family Service Center in Waterloo. They were also Blackjack dealers at Meskwaki Casino in Tama, Iowa. After retirement he worked part-time at Casey’s General Stores, Renewed Purpose in Waverly and most recently at Kwik Star in Nashua, Iowa.
Ron was a humorous man who loved people and was known for always having a joke to share. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, going to garage sales, attending auctions, and spending time with family, friends, and dogs. Ron recently received his 35th year Sobriety Medallion from Alcoholics Anonymous, which was a great accomplishment.
Ron is survived by his wife, Shirley; his identical twin brother/best friend Donald Bonzer (Linda) of Shell Rock; two daughters: Ann Seggerman (Rich) of Waverly; Pam Turner (Curt) of Dunkerton; five grandchildren: Todd Dralle (Bethany) of Urbandale; Shawn Lee (Rachel); Mallory Bundy (Travis), Daniel Bonzer and Lee Seggerman all of Waverly. Five great-grandchildren: Greyson & Addison Bundy, Emerson & Hudson Lee and Calvin Dralle. Ron was fortunate to have found his biological mother when he was an adult and was blessed with siblings: Linda (David) Fobian; Claudia (David) Meyer; and Ross (Linda) Chapin all of Cedar Falls and many beloved nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his biological mother; Hariette Chapin.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11 am at Embassy Vineyard Church in Waverly with Pastor Ben Dau officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 pm until 7 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the Bonzer family for a later designation and online condolences for Roan may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
