Ronald Frederick Boevers, 81, a resident of Cape Coral, Florida, since 2006, formerly of Tripoli, Iowa, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Cape Coral. He was born February 21, 1939, in Readlyn, Iowa, to Fred and Viola Boevers, now deceased.
Ronald was a member of Living Faith Church in Cape Coral, as well as St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn. He was also a Veteran of the United States Army Reserve. He enjoyed farming, playing cards, dancing, traveling, NASCAR races, repairing bicycles (bicycle man), and Waverly horse sale. He enjoyed time spent visiting with his friends and most of all, his family.
He is survived by three loving children, Brian Boevers (Sherri), of Sumner, Iowa, Steven Boevers (Sara), of Readlyn, Iowa, and Brent Boevers (Jessica), of Cedar Falls, Iowa; sister, Dorothy Judisch, of Sumner, Iowa; grandchildren, Heather (Brandon) Robinson, Dana (Adam) Hammond, Amber (Kevin) Luhring, Nicole (Brian) Kramer, Michael (Kelsey) Boevers, Megan (John) Schutte, Mitchell (Alli) Boevers, Parker Boevers, and Mason Boevers; as well as 12 great-grandchildren.
Ronald was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lois Thurm Boevers in 1998; as well as Marilyn and Vernon Thurm, Jerry and Judy Boevers, Lawrence Judisch, Merlin and Jean Buenzow, Lavern and Lavonne Thurm, and Roger Thurm.
A Private family service is to be planned at a later date.
Memorial Contributions in memory of Ronald Frederick Boevers are suggested to the Boevers family, P.O. Box 183, Readlyn, IA 50668. Memorial to be determined at a later date.
