Ronald Lee Brandt, 81, of Waverly, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Ron was born on January 26, 1939, in Waverly, the son of Paul and Dorothy (Bills) Brandt. He was raised on a farm east of Waverly. He was baptized on February 26, 1939, confirmed on March 29, 1953, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, and graduated from Waverly High School in 1957. On June 14, 1958, Ron was united in marriage to Karen Shepard at the First Baptist Church in Waverly. Ron worked for Shep’s Standard Station in Waverly, Schuldt Chevrolet in Shell Rock, and Vriezelaar Chevrolet in Waverly. In 1962, he started farming near Bremer, Iowa, and in 1970, he bought his own farm. In 1994, he went to work for Schneider Milling along with farming. Ron retired from farming in 2005.
Ron was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly and a social member of Waverly Area Veterans Post. His greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Ron also liked coffee at Hy Vee, bowling, boating, snowmobiling, and traveling.
Ron’s memory is honored by: his wife, Karen Brandt of Waverly; three children, Debra (Jim) Reinhardt, of New Braunfels, Texas, Douglas (Luann) Brandt, of Waverly, and Deanne (Wayne) Monson, of Ankeny; nine grandchildren, Ben (Trisha) Wedeking, Nathan (Megan) Brandt, Erin Brandt, Amy (Steve) McHenry, Lisa (Sergei) Zagorski, B.J. (Mike) Endelman, Heidi (Danny) Cook, Derek Oelmann, and Heather (Josh) Donovan; five great-grandchildren, Owen Brandt, Kenna Brandt, Ariel (Carlos) Gonzales, Candice McHenry, and Eddy Zagorski; a great-great-grandchild, Ruben Gonzales; and four sisters-in-law, Dorothy Brandt, of Denver, Leone Bohlen, of Allison, Joanne Lahr, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, and Verna Dell Calvert, of Wilcox, Arizona. He was preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Robert Brandt; and three brothers-in-law, Alvin Bohlen, Jim Lahr, and Ron Calvert.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly where family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church on Friday, August 7. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Please remember to wear a mask and social distance. Memorials may be directed to Ron’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.