Ronald “Ron” Albert Paulsen, 74, of Waverly, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Ron was born September 27, 1946, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Murvin and Clarice (Williams) Paulsen. He attended Waverly-Shell Rock High School, graduating in 1965. On January 4, 1966, he entered the United States Army, serving during Vietnam, and was honorably discharged on December 15, 1967. On October 23, 1971, he was united in marriage to Susan Waugh at the Community Church of Clarksville in Clarksville, Iowa. To this union two children were born, Jane and John. Ron worked several years for Bantam Cranes in Waverly and then moved onto Weisman Iron & Metal (now Alter Metal Recycling) in Waterloo. He retired in 2015 after serving as the maintenance manager for over 40 years.
Ron was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. He was a charter member of the Waverly Ski Club; he loved to ski and boat with his family. His three John Deere tractors (630, 730 and 4020) were meticulously restored. He was a member of the John Deere Collectors Club and enjoyed going on tractor rides and being in parades. In his free time he enjoyed fishing (especially to Canada), hunting turkey and pheasant and tinkering with the koi fish pond in the backyard.
Ron is survived by his wife, Susan Paulsen of Waverly, one daughter, Jane (Jeff) Gilbery, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, one son, John (Charlea) Paulsen, of Colfax, Wisconsin, 14 grandchildren: Benjamin, John, Michael, William and Katelyn Reynolds, Preston and Dalton Klukas, Conner and Ella Paulsen, Abby Guenther, Karyn DeLorge, Brent (Hope) Gilbery, Tyler Gilbery and Shelby Gilbery, one great granddaughter, Novaha Gilbery, one sister, Carolyn (Gary) Kielman, of Waverly, and one brother, Edward (Diane) Paulsen, of Plainfield. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A public graveside service will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with military honors provided by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard, the service will be live-streamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. A private funeral service will be held at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
