Ronald “Ron” Gene Alexander, 83, of Waverly, passed away early Monday morning, August 3, 2020 at UnityPoint – Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Ron was born on September 3, 1936, in Fremont, Nebraska, the son of Louise (Pett) and Clarence Alexander. He attended school in Hillsdale, Michigan, and Emerson, Nebraska, and graduated from Emerson High School in 1954. On April 11, 1959, Ron was united in marriage to Virginia Bonderson in Emerson, Nebraska. Also, in 1959, Ron graduated from Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, Nebraska. He went on to receive an Master of Arts in Philosophy at Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, a Ph.D. in Sacred Theology at the Lutheran School of Theology, Chicago, and a Ph.D. in Philosophy at the University of Iowa. Ron was a professor in the Philosophy and Religion Department at Wartburg College from 1966 until his retirement in 2014.
Ron was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He was a lifelong learner with a passion for reading and collecting books. Ron enjoyed many summers with Virginia and his family at their summer home in Glen Haven, Colorado, where they liked to read, hike and host family and friends. Ron especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Amy (Brian) Ramker, of Waverly; daughter-in-law, Michelle Alexander, of Salem, Oregon; five grandchildren, Bryn (Carter) Alexander and Ian Alexander, of Salem, Oregon, and Adam, Molly and Nicole Ramker, of Waverly; one great-grandson, Parker Brown, of Salem, Oregon; and one sister-in-law, Vicky Alexander, of Blythe, California. He was preceded in death by Virginia in 2004; his son, Joel; his parents; his brothers, Keith and Lynn; and sister-in-law, Doretta Alexander.
According to his wishes, Ron’s body has been cremated and there will be no formal services at this time. His cremains will be laid to rest in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Wartburg College – Virginia Alexander Endowed Scholarship Fund, ATTN: Development Office, 100 Wartburg Blvd., Waverly, IA 50677, or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.