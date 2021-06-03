During the first weekend of June, you can expect an extra hustle & bustle in downtown Waverly. Eco beauty company Root is hosting its first Root Retreat on the weekend of June 4-6, 2021, where customers across the country, as well as locals, will enjoy a weekend of community, inspiring classes and experiencing all Waverly has to offer.
“Customers have begged us for years to put together some sort of retreat where they can visit Root,” said founder and CEO Krista Dolash. “The majority of our customer base is online, so we wanted to do something to bring together our tight-knit online & local communities.”
The weekend of June 4-6 is packed full of events for Root Retreat attendees. On Saturday, Dolash will host a master makeup class where she will walk attendees through a makeup tutorial with Root products and how best to use them. The following morning Dolash will host a master skincare class, teaching customers all the knowledge she has acquired over the past eight years with research and making products herself.
Attendees will get to meet the Root team, Root models & customers from across the nation. To kick off the weekend, guests will receive a Root SWAG bag with an unreleased Root product and exclusive coupons to Root and other Waverly retailers. The weekend is packed with unique local food vendors at Root and The Root Spa, two private yoga classes at The Root Spa by Katalyst Yoga and Root’s skincare and makeup master classes. Tickets are still available for the weekend for $45 and include access to all of these events. In addition, Root will host an exclusive dinner party the evening of Saturday, June 5, for retreat attendees catered by the Wild Carrot and hosted at The Root Spa location.
Founded in 2013 in Waverly, Iowa, Root provides eco-friendly beauty and lifestyle products at an affordable price. Its products are vegan, gluten free, cruelty free and made in the USA. Removing harsh ingredients commonly found in conventional beauty products leaves Root products with only the best natural ingredients. Why sacrifice your health for beauty when you don’t have to? www.rootpretty.com.