Ellie Roquet, of Johnston, will deliver the student address at the Wartburg College Commencement on Sunday, May 30.
Wartburg President Darrel Colson chose Roquet, who’s majoring in music education, to give the remarks on behalf of the Class of 2021 at the ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Zimmerman Field inside Walston-Hoover Stadium.
Roquet is a Regents Scholar and will graduate summa cum laude. At Wartburg, Roquet has served as co-president of the Wartburg Ambassadors program and was a member of the track and field team where she competed in high jump, triple jump and javelin. She also participated in the Wartburg Choir, St. Elizabeth’s Chorale and Dance Marathon. An orientation leader, she also worked for four years in the Admissions Office.
She was awarded the Nobility Award, an honor for meaningful and significant contributions to the college and community through vision, action and diligence.
Following graduation, Roquet will teach general music and choir in the Adel-De Soto-Minburn (ADM) Community School District. She also will be the show choir assistant as Waukee High School. She is the daughter of Rick and Michelle Roquet.