Rosalie Ann Brase, 88, of Plainfield, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.
Rosalie was born March 24, 1932, in Bremer County, the daughter of Theodore and Emma (Hoppenworth) Reuscher. On March 20, 1949, she was united in marriage to Alvin Brase at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas. To this union, four sons were born. The family made their home outside of Plainfield. Alvin passed away in 2009, and Rosalie continued to live on the farm until moving to Shell Rock Assisted Living.
Rosalie was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas. She was a Luther League chaperone for many years. She loved to bake and was most famous for her homemade cinnamon rolls. She also enjoyed gardening, sudoku books, word finds and playing UNO. She was the best secret keeper and gave the best hugs. She hosted lunch after church on the farm every Sunday and spent each Monday evening with her friend and neighbor, MaryLou. Above all, she loved her family and enjoyed all the time she was able to spend with them over the years.
Rosalie is survived by four sons; Mark (Jeannie) Brase, of Clive, Dean (Deb) Brase, of Cedar Falls, Bruce Brase, of Austin, Texas, and Ross (Peggy) Brase, of Waverly, 21 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, three brothers; Harold (Shirley) Reuscher, of Plainfield, Leroy (Diane) Reuscher, of Nashua, and Harlan (Arva) Reuscher, of Waverly. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Alvin Brase, two sisters; Evelyn and Eileen and one great granddaughter
Funeral Services was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas with Pastor Kim Thacker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
