Rosanne K. (Oelberg) Neal, 73, of Shell Rock and formerly of Mason City, died Wednesday (August 7, 2019) at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday (August 31, 2019) at the United Methodist Church, 204 S. Prairie St., Shell Rock, IA.
Born in Butler county, Iowa on January 6, 1946, Rosanne Kay was raised by Tom and Johanna Moran for a time before settling in the family home of Dale and Viola Cain, Tom and Johanna’s daughter and son in law.
For many years Rosanne worked for Alexander Batteries in Mason City until the plant’s closing. The remainder of her working years were spent at Mercy Medical Center — North Iowa, also in Mason City, until her retirement.
Rosanne loved tending to her flower gardens, shopping, and decorating for the holiday season. She kept busy, always looking for her next remodeling project, but her greatest joy in life came from spending time with her family and friends.
Those grateful in sharing in her life are her husband, Tom Neal; daughters, Shelley (Bill) Arndt, and Jodi (Nick) Schwickerath; grandchildren, Christopher Arndt, Aaron Arndt, Kira Schwickerath, and Marissa Schwickerath; former husband, Gale Whitt; her best friend, Colleen Ackerman; as well as Viola Cain, Tom (Connie) Cain, Dick (Marsha) Cain, and Gary (Sandy) Cain.
She is preceded in death by Dale Cain, and Johanna and Tom Moran.
