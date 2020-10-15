Two Waverly service clubs are joining forces during the month of October to support the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
The Waverly Rotary Club and the Waverly Exchange Club have each pledged $750 to the project.
“Our goal is to raise $1,500 in a joint show of support,” said Rotarian Lynne Fruehling, who is chairing the effort.
The Food Bank estimates that each $1 in donations provides four meals, meaning the service clubs’ generosity will fund 6,000 meals to food insecure families in a 16-county area.
“In a time of uncertainty and so much need, it is great to see our local service organizations come together and support the Northeast Iowa Food Bank,” said Exchange Club president Adam Folkerts. “We appreciate the opportunity to work with the Waverly Rotary Club and look forward to see what can be accomplished when working together.”
The Rotary Club billed its members for weekly meals until March, when meetings were cancelled due to COVID-19. The club now meets virtually, and some members have decided to put their cost savings from meals toward the Food Bank project.
“We’re encouraging our members and others in the community to donate what they can to directly support those in need as we approach the holiday season,” said Rotary Club president Andrew Kahler.
Community members or organizations interested in joining the two service clubs in this project can contact Fruehling at lynneaf33@gmail.com or 619-990-8469.