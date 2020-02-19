Tuesday night featured the second round of the Class 1A and 2A high school girls basketball regional tournaments, and two area schools moved on while others saw their respective seasons end.
The Clarksville and Denver girls basketball teams are still going strong and advanced to the semifinals of their respective regional brackets.
The Indians beat Riceville 75-36 on Tuesday night in Clarksville to advance to the Region 3 semifinals, where they will play Saint Ansgar (19-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Charles City Middle School.
Clarksville’s win is its 20th of the season, and the team has won nine straight games dating back to Jan. 25.
While the 15th-ranked Indians (20-3) are certainly grooving, a stout opponent waits for them in the semis: Saint Ansgar is the No. 7 team in Class 1A.
Friday’s meeting will be the first between the two schools this season.
The Cyclones, meanwhile, pulled off quite an upset in the Class 2A — Region 4 bracket, downing No. 10 Maquoketa Valley (17-5) on Tuesday night on the road, 39-31.
Denver (15-8) moves on to face Aplington-Parkersburg (12-11) at 7 p.m. Friday at Maquoketa Valley. The two teams played each other twice in the regular season, and they split the series.
Meanwhile, Janesville, Tripoli and North Butler all lost their respective regional games Tuesday night, leaving Clarksville as the only remaining area Class 1A team this year.