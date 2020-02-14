Despite the biting, negative temperatures that hit Iowa on Thursday evening, several girls basketball teams were able to power through and play the first round of the Class 1A regional tournaments.
In Region 3, the bracket featuring most of the area Class 1A teams, Tripoli took down Wapsie Valley 57-49, Clarksville cruised to a Round 1 victory, and Nashua-Plainfield saw its season end.
The Indians (19-3), who entered the tournament ranked fifteenth in Class 1A by the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union, had no trouble downing West Central at home Thursday night.
West Central (8-13) kept it close early and trailed by just 6 points after the first quarter, but Clarksville outscored its opponent 14-1 in the second quarter. The Indians won the third quarter 17-2, and though West Central put up 8 points in the final period, it was too late.
Clarksville advances to the quarterfinals, where it will host Riceville (12-9), which defeated Nashua-Plainfield in the first round Thursday.
The Huskies and Wildcats were fairly evenly matched, as the game was tied 13-13 after the first quarter. After a subdued second period, Riceville led 19-17 at halftime.
Nashua-Plainfield kept it close in the third and trailed by three heading into the fourth, but that's when Riceville landed the killing blow, outscoring the Huskies 16-8 to end the game.
Nashua-Plainfield's season comes to a close at 6-16.
Janesville (10-11) is also playing in Region 3, but its first round game, originally scheduled for Thursday night, was postponed and will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Janesville High School against Rockford (4-16).
North Butler, the remaining area Class 1A team, are slated in the Region 2 tournament, and the Bearcats began postseason play by hosting Valley Lutheran (0-16) on Thursday night at North Butler High School.
North Butler (8-12) had no trouble advancing, beating the Crusaders 60-11 in Round 1.
The game was essentially over before it began, as the Bearcats sprinted out to a 21-1 lead after the first quarter.
Up next, North Butler will play East Buchanan (15-7) on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday.