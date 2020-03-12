Marie Rubis Bauer will be the featured organist at the Wartburg College Bach’s Lunch organ recital series Friday, March 13.
The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Rubis Bauer in the Chapel Commons. Her program, “Steps to Paradise: The Way is the Cross,” will feature pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach in C minor, D major, E minor, F major and G major.
Rubis Bauer is the archdiocesan director of music and cathedral organist at Saint Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha, Nebraska. Since 2019 she also has served as an organ instructor at the University of Nebraska. She has performed for regional and national conventions of the American Guild of Organists, the National Association of Pastoral Musicians and the Association of Lutheran Church Musicians. As an organist and harpsichordist, she has performed solo concerts and concertos throughout the United States and in Germany, France, Sweden, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland.
In an administrative role, Rubis Bauer has served as the national placement director for the Association of Lutheran Church Musicians and on the board of directors for Director of Music Ministry Division of NPM. She earned her master’s and doctoral degrees in organ from the University of Kansas, as well as an undergraduate degree from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch. The series will conclude on April 3.