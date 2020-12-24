Cedar Valley Hospice recently welcomed a new executive team member to its team.
Tracy Rucker of Waverly is the new Director of Finance for the organization. With over 25 years of experience in the finance industry, Rucker is a welcomed asset. Previously, she was employed as the Controller at Wartburg College for 10 years.
“I’m very excited about being a contributor to this organization and serving on the talented team of executive members,” said Rucker. “My time at Wartburg College was rewarding to serve students and their families, but I am looking forward to helping make a difference for so many more families in the Cedar Valley and surrounding areas. It personally means so much to me to be able to give back in this way.”
Rucker said she is joining Cedar Valley Hospice at a time of opportunity and challenge with the implementation of a new medical records system and the building of a new Waterloo office coming Spring/Summer 2021.
“In the short time that Tracy has been here, she has jumped right in and assisted at every level,” added Cedar Valley Hospice Executive Director Michaela Vandersee. “Her excellent work ethic and compassion for others is very evident. She exemplifies the culture we have here at Cedar Valley Hospice, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the team.”