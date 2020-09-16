With a relatively light agenda for their Sept. 14 meeting, the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board affirmed the Sept. 15 start date for rental of district buildings by outside groups, updated a policy prohibiting sexual harassment, discussed goals for the 2020-21 school year, unveiled new information about the nutrition program, and heard general information about the start of this unique school year.
Board members will explore options for remote access for future school board meetings.
Requests to use hard surface areas of district buildings have come from tournament organizers and area churches. Groups agree to pay rental and cleaning fees and require that people wear face coverings. While tournaments may include students from outside the district, organizers are affiliated with W-SR.
“It’s not like the COVID situation has gone away. We need to remain vigilant on letting outside groups use our facilities,” said Board Vice President Dennis Epley. "I’m certainly not willing to let any group come in and take over our building for a weekend or evening. I don’t want to say we don’t want any tournaments. That’s a very important part — activities — of our work here."
“They have to know that it’s subject to change or cancellation at the last minute,” added Board President Kelly Flege. Two cases of COVID-19 have been reported thus far at W-SR during three weeks of scheduled classes.
High School Principal David Fox asked that Athletic Association guidelines be used to set facilities use standards, explaining that baseball and softball tournaments have been held at W-SR, and that appropriate use standards for wrestling and basketball differ. Middle School Principal Jeremy Langner explained that with physical distancing, coaches are looking to use more than the high school building to gain additional tournament space.
Principals shared information about other unique aspects of the 2020-2021 school year noting high levels of student and parent cooperation with mask mandates and physical distancing. Principal Fox noted that busses are less crowded as more parents provide rides for students.
Of W-SR’s 2,250 students, approximately 10% have opted for remote learning.
According to Superintendent Ed Klamfoth, this breaks down as 80 K-4 students, 70 middle school students and 80 high school students. At the Monday evening meeting, those numbers were reported as 25 K-4, 70 middle school, and 100 high school.
Teachers have been able to serve the needs of remote learners, absent students, and regular attendees using extra classroom cameras. According to the principals, classroom teachers, W-SR Technology Coordinator Matt Nelson, and district Instructional Coaches were key to make remote orientation and instruction happen.
Additionally, class dismissals are staggered at secondary schools to reduce crowded hallway passing. Students do use school lockers. Parents of elementary students keep physical distance and wear masks when picking up their students, according to Principal Micky Bahlmann, who added that students enter and exit classrooms directly from exterior classroom doors.
Starting Thursday, Sept. 17, the USDA is sponsoring free breakfast and lunch meals to all students “until Dec. 31 or until they run out of money,” according to Klamfoth who applied for program funds also used last spring and summer.
Discussion opened on 2020-2021 Board goals. Last year, academic, financial, facilities, and board learning goals were included. Initial discussion touched on sensitive issues of equity, inclusiveness, and sportsmanship. Board Member Corrie Ramige will represent W-SR at the Iowa Association of School Boards, whose annual meeting will be held remotely.
While much has changed in schools, the Homecoming tradition will continue. There will be no high school dance, but homecoming royalty will be elected and a community pep assembly is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at the stadium.
The next meeting of the W-SR School Board is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 12 at 6.30 p.m.