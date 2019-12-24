A remarkable life has ended at 104 years as Ruth Elnore Venzke transitioned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Cobblestone Court Assisted Living in Sumner.
Ruth was born on October 16, 1915, in Eldon, Iowa, the eldest of three daughters to Dr. Harold and Marietta Johnston (Brownlee). She graduated from the Washington, Iowa high school in 1933, and from the University of Iowa in 1938 with a Liberal Arts Degree in General Science and a fondness for Chemistry. After college, Ruth worked at the Animal Science labs at Iowa State University in Ames, where she met the love of her life, Carl Venzke, who was a 1936 ISU College of Veterinary Medicine graduate doing research there. The couple married in Boone, Iowa, during a blizzard on March 20, 1940.
Carl’s service in World War II briefly kept the pair apart, but following the war the Venzke’s established a successful large-animal veterinary practice in Readlyn, Iowa where they supported many of the dairy, cattle, and hog operations in Bremer County. There they raised their two boys, Craig and Richard, and looked after her parents who lived next door. Ruth and Carl enjoyed a marvelous 69 years together until Carl passed in 2009.
On top of managing the large veterinary practice, Ruth kept a meticulous home—her family often joked that even the furnace and basement water heater were kept well-dusted! Ruth loved to entertain family and friends, often hosting her bridge club members at her Readlyn home. She purchased a new car at age 95 and continued driving until age 101. This independent and determined lady resettled to Cobblestone Court in Sumner in early 2017, where she resided until her passing.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Harold and Marietta; husband Carl; two sisters, Rachel (Johnston) McGarry Miller, and Etta (Johnston) Case; and eldest son, Craig. She is survived by son Richard of Waterloo; granddaughter Katie (Venzke) Flores of Dubuque; four grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.
Per her wishes, Ruth has been cremated and Memorial Services will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. A private burial of cremains will be held at a later date in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Readlyn. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends to remember Ruth by donating to St. Paul’s Church, Community Lutheran School in Readlyn, or by being kind to animals and donating to an animal rescue operation/humane society of their choosing.
