Ruth Steinbronn, 90, of Waterloo, Iowa, formerly of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo.
Ruth was born September 17, 1929 to Robert and Viola (Tietje) Judisch, rural Sumner. She was baptized on September 29, 1929, at St John’s Lutheran Church of Buck Creek. She was confirmed in 1943 at St John’s Lutheran Church of Buck Creek. She was united in marriage to Lester (Pete) Peters on April 25, 1948. They made their home in rural Tripoli, where they farmed for 34 years. Lester and Ruth were active members of Grace Lutheran Church, Tripoli. Ruth taught Sunday school and also was choir director of the Sunday school. She played organ for the church and sang in the choir. They had three children Lois, Judy and Gene Peters. Judy passed away from cancer in December 9, 1997.
Lester passed away on October 27th, 1981. Ruth moved into Tripoli off of the family farm. She attended Hawkeye Community College in 1982 and 1983 taking floral design classes. She worked for the Blumenhaus Floral and Gifts in Tripoli and several other floral shops in the area like Kathryn’s Floral and Gifts, in Denver; the Wild Rose in Sumner and Dawn’s Floral and Gifts in Readlyn. She was also chairman helping with the Tripoli parades for many years and she participated in the Tripoli Boosters variety show as an Elderberry for many years.
Ruth married Edwin Steinbronn on September 12, 1987 and she moved to rural Readlyn where her and Edwin farmed for 4 years. They moved into Readlyn in 1991 off of Edwin’s family farm. Edwin had five sons and one daughter. One of his sons passed away in an auto/ deer accident in 1999. Edwin and Ruth were active members of Klinger Immanuel Lutheran Church rural Readlyn. She was active in Ladies Aid. Ruth served on the Bremer County Dairy Board and was the Bremer County queen candidates’ chaperone. She was past secretary of LWML zone. Edwin and Ruth enjoyed traveling together to Branson, Hawaii, Albuquerque, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Germany and Norway. Both were active in the Lauren Singers and Ruth served as past secretary for the Lauren Auxiliary, of Decorah. Edwin passed away July 1, 2004. Ruth moved into her condo in 2005. She was also chairperson helping with the Readlyn parade for many years; active in the community club and received an award for volunteer of the year in 2012 from the city senior citizens and Merry Elders groups. She was the former queen mother of the Red Hat Gems red hat group and was voted the Readlyn Grump in 2002. She led the dancing granny’s exercise class every Tuesday morning for 7 1/2 years. Ruth enjoyed playing in numerous card clubs, 8 to be exact and going to dances. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
On February 24, 2015, Ruth had a stroke and was hospitalized. She was later brought to NorthCrest for some rehab for six weeks. She returned to her home again in March of 2015 until December 18, 2015.On December 22, 2015, she ended up in NorthCrest for rehab again; only not to be able to go home again as she needed 24-hour care.
Ruth is survived by a daughter, Lois (Rick) Thacher of Readlyn, Iowa; a son, Gene (Kathy) Peters of Tripoli, Iowa and a son-in-law, John (Becky) Williams of Vinton, Iowa; step children, Mark Steinbronn, Jim Steinbronn, Jerald (Elaine) Steinbronn, Jeffrey (Meg) Steinbronn, Sherri (Steve) Borglum, four Grand Children: Jeffrey (Monica) Neuendorf, Jill (Ben) Thrasher, Jena Jackson and Ben(Erin) Peters; 12 step grandchildren, Theresa Burmahl, Holly Reeves, Grant Steinbronn, Morgan Steinbronn, Jack Steinbronn Daniel Steinbronn, Matt Steinbronn, Ariel (Eric) Chung, Ayla Fialko, Dena Williams, Steve Williams, Jonathan Williams; 8 Great Grandchildren, Britini Neuendorf, Brayden Neuendorf, Zachary Thrasher, Maxwell Thrasher, Carter Fecht, Evan Peters, Nolan Peters and Jacob Peters; 8 step great grandchildren; 8 step great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Miriam (Westendorf) Walker, Shirley (Lahmann) Shookman; one brother, David Judisch; sisters-in law, Joyce (Peters) Larsen, Dorothy (Boevers) Judisch, Gail (Haberkamp) Judisch, Maryls (Steinbronn) Bennett, Mary (Steinbronn) Hoppenworth, Ann (Bast) Steinbronn and brothers-in-law, Dean Larsen, Orville Niemeyer and Russell Bennett and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Judisch and Viola (Tietje) Judisch; her sister, Dorothy Gloede-Niemeyer; a brother, Lawrence Judisch; her husbands, Lester Peters and Edwin Steinbronn; a daughter, Judy-Peters- Williams and step son Michael Steinbronn; her sisters-in-law Joyce (Mauer) Peters, Lucille (Peters) Matthias, and Linda (Steinbronn) Schneider and lucille Steinbronn;her brothers-in-law, Leslie Gloede, Oryln Westendorf, Arlin Matthias, Virgil Peters, Don Walker, Ron Shookman, Ervin Schneider, Paul Steinbronn, Adolph Steinbronn, and Rueben Steinbronn.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and with the recommendations and the rules regarding gatherings being limited to a total of 10 people at one time. Ruth’s services will be private and there will be a private graveside service at Grace Lutheran Cemetery, rural Tripoli with Pastor Phil Girardin officiating. There will be a celebration of Ruth's life at a later date. There will be no public visitation. Memorials may be directed to Care Initiatives Hospice, Waterloo or Immanuel Lutheran Klinger and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551