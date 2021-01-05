Ruthmarie H. Beisner, 87, Anaheim, California, died early on the morning of Dec. 15, 2020, after a brief hospitalization unrelated to COVID-19. A graveside service was Jan. 7, 2021 with her immediate family at Loma Vista Memorial Park in Fullerton, California.
Mom was born to August and Blanche (Strempke) Meyerhoff on Jan. 10, 1933, in Readlyn, Iowa. She completed the Meyerhoff family, with her twin sisters Darlene (Milius) and Arlene (Stone) having been born a few years earlier.
She grew up on the edge of town, so there were long walks to school and friends’ houses. Mom grew up with a great love of books, which could take her to new places, allow her to meet new people and give her the opportunity to explore. She never lost her love of reading, even as her eyes began to fail. She gave that gift to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also was blessed with a great voice and an appreciation of music. Singing gave her great joy. While none of her kids were blessed with that talent, we all enjoyed listening to her sing, especially at Christmas when she would sing in German.
Early on. she showed the independent streak and the ability to always find a way that would become the hallmarks of her life. She befriended those others shied away from. She studied math. Although small in stature, she was a fierce defender on Readlyn High School’s very successful girls’ basketball team. Music and her love of learning took her first to St. Olaf College in Minnesota and then to Iowa State, where she graduated from in 1954. She completed graduate coursework in elementary education at the University of Iowa and Western Reserve.
After college, Mom taught for two years at elementary schools in Dubuque, Iowa, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She then left teaching for a short stint in the business world as a “Junior Executive Trainee” selling children’s clothing for a retail store in Cleveland, Ohio. Training for that position required a stay at the renowned Barbizon Hotel for Women in New York, which led to several other adventures. She quickly realized that her heart was in the classroom, so she resumed her teaching career at an elementary school in Cleveland, Ohio. She then taught one year at a military base in Vilsech, Germany. She left Germany with many great memories and a 1959 Volkswagen Karmen Ghia she shipped to New York.
Mom drove across the country in her new car after arriving from Germany and weighed two teaching jobs, one in Northern California and the other in Southern California. She chose the job in Anaheim, California. There she met Jim Beisner, who had also grown up in Bremer County, Iowa. For both, it was love at first sight. After a quick engagement, they were married in Santa Ana, California, on Dec. 5, 1959. The three of us followed quickly thereafter, and our wonderful journey with mom began.
Growing up a banker’s daughter shaped her in many ways, from learning to never give up on anyone – especially those facing difficult challenges – to having the house just so and always ready for unexpected visitors. Mom loved to decorate and cook, especially new dishes from cultures other than her own, and was very fastidious about details. Oh, the lists she would prepare! One of our great discoveries were notebooks filled with meal plans and recipes, seating arrangements, and decorations for every holiday from the early 1970s to just a couple of years ago, when cooking for several families just became too much.
Once we were in high school and junior high school and able to take care of ourselves, mom went to a local community college where she studied library science. After graduating, she was hired by U.S. Borax in Anaheim. Until her retirement 14 years later, she worked side by side with researchers and chemists to provide them the academic research they needed to support their work. For someone who loved books and was so curious about everything, it was the perfect job.
Upon retirement, mom was able to do with dad all of the things they had dreamed of doing, which primarily involved traveling to see family and friends and helping us establish our families. The farmer’s son and the banker’s daughter truly enjoyed being with the other, and together they created new memories related to their visits all across the country. Even when dad was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and then Lewy Body dementia, they still had many, many good memories. Those challenges drew them closer than they had ever been. Taking care of our dad full-time took a tremendous toll on mom’s health. After moving dad to a skilled nursing facility, she caught pneumonia. That led to a lengthy hospitalization and more than a year in skilled nursing and assisting living facilities. She scoffed at those who told her she would never be able to return home and fought hard to get there nonetheless, which she eventually accomplished. She taught us so much during this period, especially that love can give you the strength to face challenges so much bigger than yourself.
Despite missing her soulmate every day due to dad’s death, upon returning home she found a way to enjoy and appreciate her new circumstances. Elaborate meals at home gave way to family gatherings in restaurants and coffee and cookies back home. Coordinated decorations were replaced by simpler, more meaningful displays. Even as she lost her ability to sing, she would listen to music with a singer’s ear. New traditions were born, such as a white elephant gift exchange that became that most anticipated part of our family Christmas gatherings. Mom always found a way to adapt and keep the family bonds intact. Her last hospitalization was sudden, and for the first days when the prognosis was good, she was planning her return home and implementing the changes that would allow her to do that. Even with that positive outlook, her heart began to fail and she passed a few hours later.
Throughout her life, Mom taught us the value of hard work, the importance of always being open to learning new things, the fruits of persevering through difficult circumstances, the power of gratitude and treating every day as a gift. We miss her greatly. We know that we will one day be reunited with her in heaven.
“Come good home,” Mom.
Ruthmarie is survived by her three children, Becki Thompson (Dan), Tom (Jody) Beisner and John (Susan) Beisner; her five grandchildren who knew her as “Grams” or “Grammi,” Jacklyn, Mandy (Andrew), Michael, Alli and Jazzi; her two great grandchildren, Lucas and Brielle; three brothers-in-law, Floyd (Betty) Beisner, Robert Stone and Erwin Koschmeder; and many, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving and adoring husband Jim, who died June 19, 2014; her parents and sisters, one brother-in-law, Paul Milius, and one sister-in-law, Carol Koschmeder.
Memorials may be given in her name to any library or reading program.