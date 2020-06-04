I’m drafting this column the day after Memorial Day and that means summer has arrived. The Alice Cooper classic hit “School’s Out” playing over and over in my head. The desire to watch “Dazed and Confused” gripping my every thought. If you’ve never seen this classic, I recommend. Just to see a much younger Ben Affleck and Matthew McConaughey before they were stars.
We live in Jesup and school is officially out for summer. Time for summer vacations, neighborhood gatherings, trips to Lost Island, and fun every day. In a normal year…
We are not living in “normal” times. This Covid thing is still here and might be for a long time. Say good-bye to our family trip to Tennessee that was supposed to be in early June. Say good-bye to visiting friends in Ankeny (where we lived 13 years) for the neighborhood 4th of July bash. Say good-bye to going to Lost Island at least every other week. Although I think that waterpark is opening, but on a limited attendees basis.
My wife is an Accountant and works full time from home. I am a detasseling contractor and very busy hiring our crew of 150 workers for our July detasseling season. I also wear many other hats and one of my top duties is the three children. The three children who already have uttered phrases today such as “I’m bored”, “you’re not a good parent”, and “not fair”. The joys of parenting during Covid!
Our children, ages 13, 12, and 8, woke up to a surprise today. The official rules and regulations list for the summer. Chores, learning responsibilities, exercise expectations, and the dreaded time limits for their devices. It has not been a pleasant morning!
How do we replace all of our fun plans for the summer, especially when both parents are very busy with work/volunteering until August? I am open to your tips and you can email me at ryan.r.nesbit@gmail.com with your advice. I do know that our kids will not just sit in the house and stare at devices all summer. That means many more days for me to hear the words “you’re not a good parent”!
I do know that I will make time to do things with my kids. Go on runs, ride bikes, shoot baskets, jump on the trampoline, play catch, run through the sprinkler, and eat lots of ice cream. I enjoy doing fun things with all three kids, but I enjoy the activities more on days where they show me respect!
As the heat and humidity rise, schools let out all over Iowa, and summer officially begins, please don’t forget that we are living in COVID times. My neighborhood has really come alive the past few weeks with kids playing outside. It’s easy to quickly forget that we should still be washing hands, keeping space between us (hard for an 8-year-old to accomplish), and being somewhat careful.
I very much am looking forward to this summer. I have much work to do, but I always leave room for some fun time. I want to visit Lost Island or Adventureland. I want to go camping somewhere and do some hiking. I want the pools to open so the kids can go swimming. And I want to eat mass amounts of ice cream with the kids.
My hope for all of you is that your summer has a great start. Get outside, have some laughs, do something fun, and get the sweat rolling. Don’t forget to get those legs moving whether it be walking/jogging/running. Make this a summer that your family will always remember.