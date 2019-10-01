The City of Shell Rock has entered into a contract with Cardinal Construction on its aquatic center project. The company is set to begin demolition of the old swimming pool and construction of the new facility in the coming weeks.
The Diving for Dollars Committee has led the fundraising campaign over the past 15 months and continues its efforts to raise the remainder of the funds needed. A Trunk or Treat event will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at the Boyd Building. Patrons can enjoy Trick or Treating in a safe environment and community members are invited to decorate their vehicle or a table inside and hand out candy. There will be a free-will donation jar available.
The current swimming pool, built in the early 1970s, is no longer handicap accessible, energy efficient, or large enough to meet the demand for aquatic activities in the area. The new facility will feature a zero-depth entry area, a large water slide, a sports zone, large concrete deck, and a new bath house with outdoor showers and a family-style changing room.
If, at any time, community members would like to make a general contribution to the Diving for Dollars campaign, there are three ways to do so:
1) Mail a check to “Diving for Dollars” P.O. Box 522, Shell Rock, IA 50670
2) Donate online via PayPal or credit card at the website above.
3) Drop off donations at Security State Bank or Shell Rock City Hall