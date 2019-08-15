The Shell Rock Swimming Pool will close out its 2019 swim season with two events.
On Saturday, Aug. 24, the pool will host the End of Summer Bash from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Event admission is by free-will donation and lunch will be available to purchase for $5. Kids can enjoy relays, ring grabs and other games. Two bikes will be raffled off, which were donated by Dave and Bonnie Lehman.
The last event will be the second annual Dog Days of Summer doggy swim held on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. Guests can bring their dog to cool off in the pool and a free-will donation will get them in. The full list of rules for pet and patron safety are listed on the website at: sites.google.com/view/diving-for-dollars.
The Diving for Dollars campaign for the aquatic center has raised over $2,631,000 of the $2,650,000 goal. Campaign co-chair, Corrie Ramige shares, “We are so excited about how far we’ve come in just a year. We can’t wait to break ground.”
The project is currently out for contractors to bid, and the city will review the bids submitted in the coming weeks.
If, at any time, a community members, group, or business would like to make a general contribution to the Diving for Dollars campaign, there are three ways to do so:
1) Mail a check to “Diving for Dollars” PO Box 522 Shell Rock, IA 50670
2) Donate online via PayPal or credit card at the website above.
3) Drop off donations at Security State Bank or Shell Rock City Hall.