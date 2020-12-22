LINCOLN, Neb. — Santanna Hazel Marie Schunk of Shell Rock was among 1,382 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a virtual graduation celebration Dec. 19.
Schunk earned a Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science from the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
The December graduates are from 42 countries, 36 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 150 Nebraska communities.
Go Big Grad: A Husker Graduation Celebration featured a recorded phone conversation between Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and a Husker alumnus, and Chancellor Ronnie Green. The celebration also featured guest appearances by other notable Nebraskans, campus leaders and alumni. At the end of the event, Green officially conferred degrees to students. The celebration can be viewed at https://commencement.unl.edu.
Diplomas will be mailed to graduates. New this year, 2020 graduates are able to download and share their digital diplomas. Details are available at https://go.unl.edu/digitaldiploma.
All 2020 graduates are invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony.
For the complete list of graduates, visit https://go.unl.edu/gobiggrad-dec20.
{div id=”gtx-trans” style=”position: absolute; left: 438px; top: 340px;”} {/div}