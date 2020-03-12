In a Facebook message dated Tuesday night, Accura HealthCare CEO Ted LaNeave posted that Shell Rock Senior Living — covering both the health care center and the assisted living facility — are on restricted visitation.
The post in its entirety follows:
"Effective immediately we are restricting entry of all visitors to Shell Rock Senior Living unless your loved one is on hospice or has a critical or time sensitive reason for the visit. In these cases, we ask that you contact the facility staff to arrange your visit and participate in a screening.
"Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our residents, tenants, employees, and all families. We have been and will continue to monitor and take appropriate action to meet and exceed guidelines for our state and national health departments including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We have reviewed our infection prevention and control policies and procedures, as this is key to preventing coronavirus and other common viruses. We are ensuring that our staff and residents are practicing proper hand hygiene, we have trained infection preventionists who are taking the lead on facility risk assessment for this and other infections. We have reminded all employees who are sick to stay home and ask all family members and volunteers to avoid visiting our facility for the time being."
Those who enter the facilities will see the attached sign.