The Bremer County badge number 9-7 has a bit of legacy behind it.
It was last used by retired reserve deputy and county school resource officer Terry Dehmlow, but some years prior to that, it was worn by current District 3 Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt before he was elected as sheriff.
Now it will be held by the county’s newest deputy sheriff, Nathan Sahr, who comes to the office after previously serving in the Parkersburg Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and most recently the University of Northern Iowa police.
“I’m very appreciative of this opportunity,” Sahr said after being sworn in by Hildebrandt, who is the vice chairman of the Board of Supervisors this year. “I’m very excited to work for Bremer County.
“During my time in law enforcement, I’ve heard nothing but phenomenal and great things about this agency and the people that work here, and I’m excited to start and get to know these people and the people of Bremer County.”
He said each of his three prior posts were different in size and scope. He thinks he can utilize his experiences here.
“It just teaches you to interact and talk and get to know all different types of people,” Sahr said. “I’m excited to have that opportunity here.”
Sheriff Dan Pickett said that Sahr is going to fit in well in his crew.
“He’s got a great personality,” Pickett said. “He’s been at UNI for a couple of years and has worked with college kids down there, and he’s been very active in his previous employment.
“We’re fortunate to get someone who is certified with the experience that he does (have).”
Sahr was born in New Ulm, Minnesota, a small town near Mankato, and moved with his family to Waterloo at an early age. He graduated from East High School there before attending what is now Waldorf University, where he played football and baseball for the NAIA Warriors program. He earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration.
Sahr recently married his wife, Kaitlyn, who works as a dispatcher for the Iowa State Patrol Post 9 in Cedar Falls. They have a 4-year-old daughter, Chloe, and a son who is on his way in August.
After Hildebrandt, who was substituting for the absent Chairman Ken Kammeyer, swore him in, the former sheriff told Sahr that the new deputy was filling some big shoes in the sheriff’s office.
That was when Chief Deputy Robert Whitney revealed Hildebrandt’s former badge number.
“I was 9-7,” Hildebrandt recalled as the supervisors’ chambers erupted in laughter. At that point, Sahr gave the supervisor who represents the eastern side of the county a heartier handshake. “This guy’s alright,” Hildebrandt added.
“Just watch it, though, he might be 9-1,” he quipped, aimed at Pickett.
“Maybe someday, I can help you with that,” Pickett replied.
Sahr appreciated the fact a former sheriff administered his oath of office.
“It’s always nice to have somebody who understands the law enforcement side of it working in the supervisor’s office,” he said of Hildebrandt. “I think it just speaks volumes to how great of a county this is to work in, that when they’re done with law enforcement they can continue to work in the county.”
He hoped that he could be half as good of a deputy as Hildebrandt was.
“I hope to continue to do great things,” Sahr said.