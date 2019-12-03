A Wartburg College senior and staff member were honored for their commitment to service as part of the annual Saint Elizabeth Week celebration.
Saffa Bockarie, an engineering science and math major from Sierra Leone, received the Saint Elizabeth Award for Service, which recognizes a student who exemplifies a commitment to service and desire to live a life that embodies the Wartburg mission. Carrie Gleason, the college’s camps, conferences, front desk services, and event scheduling manager, received the Pastor Larry Trachte Award for Service, given to faculty or staff who embody his enthusiasm, support, dedication and overall commitment to Wartburg’s mission of service. Trachte is a Wartburg graduate and former campus pastor.
In addition to serving as a student senator and on the International Club executive team, Bockarie has twice had his service projects funded by Davis Projects for Peace, which allowed him to provide clean water and construct a simple irrigation system on land used by small farmers in Sierra Leone. Bockarie also is a Pathways IgKnight mentor.
“He is a fellow with positive vibes, and his energy is extended to all the community as he shares his talents as a leader and mentor to his fellow students,” his nominator wrote. “Saffa’s diversified contribution to the campus community qualifies him as an exceptional candidate for the Saint Elizabeth Award for Service. He sacrifices time out of his busy schedule to be a mentor and maintains a positive attitude even in the most stressful times.”
Gleason’s nominator said she serves the Wartburg community and outside entities with professionalism and enthusiasm.
“Her can-do attitude and smile are contagious,” the nominator wrote. “Her answer to difficult problems is ‘How can we do this?’ rather than ‘This can’t be done.’ She is a pleasure to work with and is an asset to Wartburg and all who work with her.”