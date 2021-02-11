State Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, has scheduled two town halls for her constituents to be held Saturday, Feb. 13.
She will meet with residents of District 63, which includes all of Bremer County and the northern portion of Black Hawk County outside of the Waterloo and Cedar Falls city limits, in Plainfield and in Readlyn. Her Plainfield town hall will be held at 9 a.m. in the Plainfield Community Room, 723 Main St., and the Readlyn gathering will be at 11 a.m. in the town’s library, 309 Main St.
Social distancing will be observed during both meetings. Recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health will be honored.
For more information, contact Salmon at 319-987-3021 or sandy.salmon@legis.iowa.gov.