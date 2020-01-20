During Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State address on Jan. 14, she outlined a plan to cut income taxes while providing stable funding for mental health and finally fill the coffers for a trust that voters enacted in 2010.
Called the Invest in Iowa Act, a 1-cent increase in the state sales tax has been proposed. Three-eighths of that extra penny will go toward the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust, while the rest will go into the general fund and would be used to help offset a 10% reduction in state income taxes.
“These changes will make our vision a reality,” Reynolds said in her speech. “It’s an investment in our future. And it’s an investment in those who are our future.”
Speaking with Waverly Newspapers by phone later that evening, State Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, called the Invest in Iowa Act “a strong proposal.”
“It’s very intriguing, and we’re going to have to look at it and see what we can do,” Salmon said. “There’s a lot of moving parts in there. You’ve got the income taxes moving, you’ve got the property taxes moving, local and state government, sales tax, of course, will be moving, and then the shift for the major expense of mental health.
“There’s a lot of moving parts, and we’ll have to look at it really carefully and see what we can do, but I think there’s some possibilities there, and we’ll see how it shakes out. Whatever happens, I would want to make sure we’re not raising taxes on Iowans but that we’re ending up with a tax decrease.”
The governor listed some of the priorities in her fiscal plan under the act. Those include about $100 million, about 58% of the trust, to go toward water-quality initiatives annually, a 31% increase, as well as $52 million for other conservation and outdoor recreation efforts, up by 14.6%.
“These investments will not only aid our conservation efforts, they will improve our quality of life and help us retain and recruit a new generation of Iowans,” Reynolds said.
“I have no interest in raising taxes, so any increase in revenue from a sales tax must be more than offset by additional tax cuts. That starts with continuing to reduce our uncompetitive income-tax rates. Two years ago, thanks to many of you in this room, we passed the largest income-tax cut in Iowa history. I said then, and I’ve said ever since: that wasn’t a one-and-done.”
She said that most recently, the top tax bracket in Iowa was 9% — “one of the worst in the country,” she noted. Under her proposal, the top rate would be 5.5% by 2023, which she said would make the state more competitive.
Reynolds then said that mental health is “becoming one of the biggest challenges of our time.” She noted that the state had revamped the adult mental health system with the regionalization model, and then last session, the Legislature set up the children’s system for the first time.
“We must now provide predictable funding,” she said. “To date, property taxpayers have supplied most of that support, through their county to the local mental-health regions. I’m proposing, through the Invest in Iowa Act, that we reduce property tax levies and provide the needed funding through the state general fund.
“No parent, family member, or friend should be told that treatment isn’t available for their loved one. By establishing a dedicated and stable fund for mental health, we will give hope to so many who are suffering in silence. It’s a promise we’ve made, and it’s a promise I intend to keep.
“The Invest in Iowa Act will bring meaningful change to Iowans in the very first year. But most important, it looks to the future. To our children and theirs.”
When asked about the sales tax increase part of the proposal in relation to the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust, Salmon thought a sales tax increase was not on the ballot. However, the 2010 measure, known on the ballot as Amendment 1, did include the three-eights-cent sales tax increase as an amendment to the Iowa Constitution that the Legislature had not yet enacted.
She did say that the state’s residents want to see improvements in the water quality in Iowa.
“(Those are) two areas that she wants to emphasize that the funding be put towards,” Salmon said. “I think those are areas that Iowans really want to see major improvements made on.”
At the time, Salmon said the proposals haven’t been submitted to the Legislature in writing, but she likes the idea of shifting the burden for mental health from the counties to the state for funding.
“If that can be done successfully, that’s definitely would be something we’d like to see,” she said. “It would have to be successfully implemented with as few glitches as possible, because when all of it gets said and done, those expenses have to be able to be covered. We just have to approach it really carefully.”
In regard to the income tax cut, Salmon said Republicans in the Legislature put forward a plan two years ago, and it is something they hoped to finish soon.
“If we can meet certain goals, and I think we’re on track to meet those goals, and I think that’s why (Reynolds) thinks that it’s a possibility that we can do it,” Salmon said.
She added that a sales tax increase with an income and property tax decrease is a “fair way” of helping with the burden of mental health funding by spreading it to everyone, not just property taxpayers.
Democrats in the chambers are arguing that the sales tax increase — which they said is inherently regressive — would hurt those with lower incomes. However, as part of Reynolds’ proposal, the lowest tax brackets could see up to a 25% cut, which may offset the sales tax hike for them.
Salmon said it is hard to say at the moment how the ups and downs of the proposals would shake out.
“We have to keep in mind that the basics — food for example — is not taxed,” she said. “A lot of the basic expenses like that, which is a continual basic expense, people do not have to pay that tax — low-income, high-income, no matter what.
“The thing you’ve got to keep in mind is the fact all of the people of Iowa are basically eligible for mental health services. Not everybody does, but everybody could. The idea of a tax that everybody has to pay being used to pay for a service that everybody can use seems only fair to me.”