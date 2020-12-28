The representative of House District 63 is getting ready for the 2021 legislative session and hopes to pass several of her priorities after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted last year’s assembly.
State Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, recently won her fifth term to be the district’s delegate for all of Bremer County and the northern part of Black Hawk County outside of Waterloo and Cedar Falls. She said in a newsletter released to media on Sunday that she considers it an honor and a privilege to be the voice of House 63.
“I am humbled by the trust that the voters have placed in me,” Salmon said. “I believe with your input and help we will be able to do some good things this year for the people of Iowa.”
She lists several priorities that she hoped the House would pass during the coming three-month session, scheduled to to from Jan. 11 through mid-April. They include passing a balanced budget, completing tax reform measures that were postponed from 2020, education funding, an amendment protecting the unborn, a state version of the federal Second Amendment and protections for civil liberties in the current public health disaster emergency.
On the budget, Salmon said House members will be watching how revenue projections will pan out, especially with adjustments due to COVID-19.
“We will focus on balancing our budget just as we have done the past eight years, keeping spending under control and making sure the budget is stable, predictable, and sustainable,” Salmon said. “We will basically manage the taxpayer money the same way you do your own budgets in your home or business.”
Among the guiding principles she said the Republican leadership will focus on are spending within the state’s means, not to use one-time money for ongoing expenses, not overcommitting on programs and then underperforming and intentionally underfunding them to say the state’s budget is balanced.
The budgeting priorities, Salmon said, will be education, Medicaid, public safety, skilled workforce, mental health, and soil conservation and water quality commitments.
“No matter what, there will be always be more needs and requests than the taxpayers for state government can fulfill,” she said.
On taxes, Salmon said the House will see if a second round of cuts as part of the 2018 tax reform bill can be implemented, mainly due to COVID-19 affects. The lower chamber is also expected to reconsider the Invest in Iowa Act that Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed before the pandemic started.
The Invest in Iowa Act includes a 1-cent increase in the state’s sales tax that would trigger Iowa Water and Land Legacy funding that voters passed a decade ago. It would also lower income and property taxes to offset the sales tax increase as well as transfer mental health costs from property taxpayers to the state.
Salmon said that since 2011, the state has added an additional $1 billion in investments to K-12 education, to nearly $3.4 billion. That now accounts for 45% of the entire state budget, not counting the $1.9 billion in property taxes that also fund education.
“We will be working to get the decision for Supplemental State Aid set timely for our schools,” she said.
Another priority for Salmon is the Protect Life Amendment, which is in response to a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that struck down a 72-hour waiting period for abortions. She stated the court said there was “a fundamental right to abortion in the Iowa Constitution.”
“This amendment to our Iowa Constitution would restore the ability of the Legislature to regulate abortion,” Salmon said. “We are hopeful of getting this passed this session.”
Another amendment Salmon hopes to complete is the second round for a right to bear arms in Iowa. If successful, it would be put on the 2022 general election ballot for enactment.
“Iowa is one of six states that does not have a ‘Second Amendment’ in its state constitution, and we should have one,” she said.
As far as the response to COVID-19, Salmon believes Gov. Reynolds is doing the best she can under the circumstances and doesn’t want her proposals to adjust public health emergencies like the one for COVID-19 to be a disapproval of her.
“I know she was navigating uncharted waters, having to implement a law that had never been done before on a wide scale,” Salmon said. “It has been an extremely difficult task. That said, I believe our first ‘run’ at implementing the public health disaster emergency law that is on the books has revealed some weaknesses that should be corrected in the law.”
Among the fixes she wants to make include having the Legislature weigh in on the governor’s proclamations, so that he/she doesn’t have to do all of the heavy lifting. Salmon also wants protections spelled out for businesses, nonprofits and churches from closures, especially when the government would close some but not others.
She also wants hospital patients and nursing home residents be able to get visits from clergy and family. Additionally, she doesn’t want to see forced vaccinations, quarantines or treatments on otherwise healthy people, along with the prohibition of the use of drones, microchips, cell phone or other technology to track citizens, as well as mandatory contact tracing and what she called a “snitching on neighbors” policy.
“None of this is to say government cannot make recommendations for health mitigation measures, vaccinations, or treatment for the public to follow,” Salmon said. “Certainly, government can, but citizens’ freedoms must be respected.”
Another focal point for 2021 is redistricting. Salmon said the recently completed 2020 Census will determine how congressional and state legislative districts will be drawn prior to the 2022 election.
“Iowa receives kudos nationally for its process in deciding where districts will be drawn as it greatly reduces opportunities for gerrymandering (favoring certain parties, incumbents, or other groups),” she said. “The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency draws up a map according to certain rules specified by law and it must be approved by the legislature.”
Among many other issues on her wish list are strengthening emergency medical services, boost incentives to build out rural broadband and continue working on mental health services.
She said the House has created a new committee, the Broadband Information and Technology Committee, also known as the IT Committee, which will work strictly on those issues.
Salmon will continue to chair the House Veterans Affairs Committee and serve on the education and public safety committees while also receiving a new assignment to the House Judiciary Committee.
But one thing she laments is the fact she is unable to hold her legislative forums in a face-to-face manner for the time being. The COVID-19 health emergency has forced the closure of many public library buildings in the district.
“Stay tuned as things may change and I may still be able to hold some,” she said. “We will work to implement social distancing at the meetings we are able to have and would ask folks to follow the Department of Public Health recommendations. Hopefully I will be able to see you soon.”