As the 2020 session of the Iowa Legislature looms, State Rep. Sandy Salmon is making the rounds to get input of area school boards, city councils and the Bremer County Board of Supervisors on what is important to them.
During Monday’s Waverly-Shell Rock School Board meeting, Salmon, R-Janesville, was told by the members that they wished that the state could bolster mental health services within the school.
“We will do what we can,” Salmon said in a phone interview with Waverly Newspapers Tuesday morning. “We’ve been working on mental-health services for a number of years now, and it is a multi-year commitment and project to put those systems in place and fund them and everything.
“We will continue to work on that. It’s going to be part of the Legislature’s work for probably quite a few years, some aspect of mental health services funding.”
She said that the board didn’t mention anything specific that they wanted from the state, rather the need to boost services in schools.
“We’ve been putting funding towards that and a structure in place,” Salmon said. “Last session, we concentrated on the children’s mental health system, and put that structure in place, and then there’s initial funding that went with that.
“Before that, we put in legislation for access centers and creating community treatment teams. There has been some initial funding put towards that as well and some follow-up funding for that last year. We’ll continue to work on that and build it out, but the idea is that people would know where they can go to get mental health treatment, whether it’s for an adult, for family members, or a parent for their kids. There’s a pathway to those services.”
Salmon said the state is putting the system into place, which doesn’t happen overnight.
“You work at it each year to get it … up and running, where it’s usable and a workable system,” she said. “We continue to fund it as much as we can. It’s like any other system… you build on it year-by-year.”
She said the Legislature is working hand-in-hand with the Department of Human Services, Department of Public Health, the Judicial Branch, the state’s law enforcement agencies and the schools to get everything organized.
“There’s quite a few … stakeholders or parties that this legislation affects,” Salmon said. “They all helped write it, because when we brought it forward, we wanted something that the people who work with it, work in the system, would find usable and workable.
“As we go along, they will continue to have quite a bit of input into the system. I’m sure there’s going to be different changes and tweaks as we go along, but it’s really not just any one agency, but there’s quite a few groups that have the input into it.”
She added that mental health providers also have some say in what goes into the mechanisms being put into place, which includes the hospitals and mental health facilities. Also, the Bremer County Board of Supervisors had told Salmon they wish to see mental health be included in the agenda in Des Moines.
“Mental health is kind of the topic of consideration, and it’s something that we will keep working on,” Salmon said.
She also spoke with a mayor recently about incentives to bring people into Bremer County communities, including offering property tax abatements and other incentives.
Salmon mentioned that there is further need to build out broadband services in rural areas, especially in the northeast corner of Bremer County in the vicinity of Tripoli and Sumner. She said that is an important step in rural economic development.
“That’s something we’ve been talking about…” she said. “It takes a while to get it into the rural areas. There’s still a need there.
“I know the governor (Kim Reynolds) is going to come across with a request for money to be put into broadband incentives. It’s such a costly project to build out into the rural areas that while it’s not huge, it’s just an encouragement to the telecom providers to keep working at that issue.”
She believed there is some federal funds that would be available for rural broadband.
“It’s kind of reminiscent of the times when they had to put in the telephone lines,” Salmon recalled. “This is kind of that 21st century version of that, that we’re working on.”
Another issue that Salmon expects the Legislature to tackle this year is protections for the unborn. She said her party is still concerned that the state Supreme Court found rights for abortion in the state Constitution in two separate rulings.
In 2018, the court struck down a 72-hour waiting period before a woman could obtain an abortion. That ruling then led to a Jan. 22 decision in Polk County that struck down the state’s “fetal heartbeat bill,” that would have barred any abortion when a heartbeat could be detected in an ultrasound, usually as soon as six weeks after conception.
Planned Parenthood of the Heartland sued the state on grounds that the fetal heartbeat bill violated state constitutional provisions rather than the U.S. Constitution. Reynolds then chose to not appeal the district court ruling, which the bill’s supporters had hoped eventually would have been heard by the U.S. Supreme Court to challenge Roe v. Wade.
In both the state Supreme Court ruling on the waiting period and the Polk County ruling on the heartbeat bill, the justices and Judge Michael Huppert cited Iowa’s equal protection clause of the Constitution. Salmon, however, believes that the protection is being applied unequally to the unborn.
“It’s still an issue that needs to be addressed,” Salmon said. “We’ll continue to work on that.”