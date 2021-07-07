State Auditor Rob Sand released the audit of the financial status of Butler County for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, and he highlighted 12 concerns about how county officials received and spent tax monies.
The report, which was released June 22, states that the issues included lack of segregation of duties for the sheriff’s office, material amounts of inventory and infrastructure additions not properly recorded in the county’s financial statements, and untimely remittance of receipts to the treasurer by certain departments.
The report added that four of the 12 deficiencies were repeats from Fiscal Year 2019.
“The County Board of Supervisors and other county officials have a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the county’s operations and financial transactions,” Sand wrote. “Oversight is typically defined as the ‘watchful and responsible care’ a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.”
Otherwise, Butler County showed a surplus in its operations for FY20. Revenues totaled $19.73 million, which was an 18.5% increase from FY19, and expenses were $16.91 million, down 8.5%.
The audit noted the added revenue included capital from the Iowa Department of Transportation for infrastructure projects, while the lessened expenses were from a decrease in county environment and education expenses for land improvement projects under the capitalization threshold.
Ernest Ruben, director of the state financial audit division, told Waverly Newspapers that all 99 counties and every incorporated city of population more than 2,000 residents must have an audit performed either by the state auditor’s office or by a private CPA annually.
“It’s the Code of Iowa that requires it,” Ruben said. “If you go to our website, you can look at every report that has been issued for Butler County that had a report going back decades, annually.
“During the course of the audit, these (12) things came to our attention, and whenever they come to our attention, we have to report on those. That’s what the audit did, report on those findings. It wasn’t a special investigation. It was a routine audit, and through that process, it identified these findings.”
In the audit, as prepared by Deputy Auditor Marlys Gaston, the sheriff’s office, under Sheriff Jason Johnson, has “one or two individuals” who may have the responsibility of several fiscal areas, but there are no compensating controls. Gaston said the cause may be that Johnson’s office has a limited staff, and procedures “have not been designed to adequately segregate duties or provide compensating controls through additional oversight of transactions and processes.”
The effect of this process could affect the sheriff’s office’s ability to prevent or detect misstatements, errors or misappropriations and correct them in a timely basis, as stated in the report.
Gaston recommended Johnson’s office review control activities to obtain as much internal control possible under the circumstances of limited civilian staff.
“Current personnel, including elected officials and personnel from other offices, should be utilized to provide additional control through review of financial transactions, reconciliations and reports,” Gaston wrote. “The independent reviews should be documented by the signature or initials of the reviewer and the date of the review.”
The report noted that the sheriff’s office will review internal control activities recommended.
Sheriff Johnson told Waverly Newspapers in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon the money his office receives has been tracked from the moment his staff receives payment through its deposit with the county’s official bank.
“Everybody can review and see (the process),” Johnson said.
The audit also showed there have been several pieces of equipment and infrastructure that have not been properly recorded in the county’s fiscal statements, and general obligation bond issuance costs and premiums were not recorded. Gaston said the cause was the county does not require independent review of those capital assets or other transactions to ensure accuracy.
Gaston suggested county officials establish procedures to ensure those assets and debts are properly reported. A response from the county stated Auditor Leslie Groen would work closely with department heads to do so.
Also, the audit showed more than $400,000 from 21 receipts for the conservation department, sheriff’s office and empowerment board were not reported to the treasurer’s office in a timely fashion. They were reportedly deposited anywhere between 21 and 131 days from the state’s warrant date.
The lack of procedures to ensure incoming cash and checks are deposited timely would lead to unrecorded or misstated revenues and receivables. Since then, the auditor’s office has established those steps and Groen will communicate the importance of their timely reporting.
County Treasurer Roxie Nicolaus told Waverly Newspapers by phone Tuesday that most of the issues happened well before she was appointed in March.
“(The audit) is saying that the department that bring money into my office to be receipted and deposited, they’re not bringing it to me on time,” Nicolas said.
As far as a commissary account run by the sheriff, bank to book reconciliations were not performed, as procedures had not been set to review them monthly. That could result in unrecorded transactions, undetected errors and the opportunity for misappropriations, according to the audit.
Johnson’s office indicated to auditors it will review internal processes to achieve internal controls of the commissary funds.
Meanwhile, the Emergency Management Commission took out a $150,000 loan to purchase a building, but the auditors noted that neither the note nor the expenditure were recorded by the county. That resulted in county employees not detecting the error, which resulted in a material adjustment to the financial statements, according to the report.
County officials told auditors the emergency management coordinator has been informed of proper procedures for acquiring fixed assets, and Groen’s office will work closely with him to establish procedures to ensure everything is properly recorded.
Emergency Management Coordinator Chris Showalter referred all questions about this concern to Sheriff Johnson, who also serves as chairman of the Emergency Management Commission.
In the phone interview with Waverly Newspapers Johnson explained the loan was made to purchase the emergency management building at 610 Oak St. in Allison, which later was used to help run COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Johnson added the note on the loan was recorded with the county auditor’s office, and was under the recommendation of the county attorney.
The full audit report can be found on the state auditor’s website at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports and search for Butler County.
In an email to Waverly Newspapers, Groen said county officials received the report a week prior to Sand releasing it publicly.
“We have not had adequate time to discuss and/or address the suggestions or take action on our responses,” Groen said.
Johnson added he has taken steps to correct the issues Sand’s office had pointed out, but the sheriff feels the auditors in Des Moines aren’t fully satisfied.
“We try very hard to accommodate any and all of this,” Johnson said. “If there’s a check that somebody’s looking for, we can follow it right from when we got it to where it ended up.
“I’ve worked hard to make sure that we are accountable for our funds, and we have not had any funds missing.”