Paragon IT Professionals, an IT staffing and solutions firm located in Central Iowa, has awarded $1,000 scholarships to nine high school seniors who plan to pursue a technology-related degree at an Iowa university or college. Ryan Sand from Waverly-Shell Rock High School was one of the scholarship recipients.
“We believe in giving back to the communities we serve while fostering opportunities for continuous learning and development within information technology,” said Joel Jackman, co-founder & vice president of Paragon IT Professionals.
Over the past seven years, Paragon’s IT Leadership Scholarship Foundation has awarded more than
$110,000 in scholarships – an initiative that would not have been made possible without the support of tech leaders in the Des Moines community.
For a complete list of recipients, visit https://www.paragonitpros.com/post/2020scholarships.