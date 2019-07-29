Sandra K. (Leemon) Chase passed away peacefully at Lund Hospice Home in Gilbert, Arizona, on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Sandy was born on March 4, 1945, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo the daughter of James and Dorothy Leemon. When she was 8 years old, her family moved from Sumner to Waverly. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in May of 1963. On June 28th of that same year she was married to Glen Chase in Cedar Falls. At that time, Glen was in the Air Force and the couple moved to California, Minnesota, and finally in San Angelo, Texas. In Texas, they adopted their only son, Michael, in May of 1968. Soon after that they were stationed in Italy for several years.
After Glen was discharged from the Air Force they returned to Waverly where Sandy worked at B.E. Micks. In May of 1976 they built a home in Shell Rock. It was there that Sandy began her in-home childcare service in 1980 that would last for 25 years. In June of 2005 they retired to Casa Grande, Arizona, to be near their grandkids. Sandy loved to stay in touch with those close to her with telephone conversations, often recounting her numerous classic shopping trips before letting you go. In Arizona she spent time with family and countless hours watching her two grandsons do everything, but especially play baseball, and always with Glen and their Westie, Chaeli at her side.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Glen, of Casa Grande, Arizona; her son Michael (Mary), two grandsons, Tyler and Ethan, of Chandler, Arizona; three siblings, James Leemon Jr., of Melbourne, Steven Leemon, of Cedar Rapids and Judy (Leemon) Schultz, of Waverly. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy Leemon and one nephew, James Leemon. Prior to her death she made the decision to donate her body to Research for Life. No services are planned, however the family invites friends to gather to celebrate Sandy at an open house Saturday, August 17 at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock from noon until 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Hospice of the Valley, https://www.hov.org/donate.