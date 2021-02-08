Sandra Mae “Flossy” Ries, 73, of Central City, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa. She was born on September 10, 1947, in Dubuque, the daughter of Walter “Pete” and Katie (Pasker) Kruse. Sandy was raised in Petersburg and graduated from St. Boniface in New Vienna.
On October 15, 1966, Sandy was united in marriage to Frederick Ries at St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church in Petersburg. Five children were born to this union. In 1968 they moved from a farm near Worthington to Edgewood to continue farming. After her children were raised Sandy worked at Community Savings Bank for 20 years. The couple then moved to Kewanee, Illinois in 1996 to manage a motel. Central City became their home in 2008. Sandy enjoyed cooking, entertaining, all the holidays, with Christmas being her favorite and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Sandy is survived by her five children, Brenda (Anthony) Rowe of Blaine, Minnesota, Glen (Lori) Ries of Edgewood, Troy (Darcy) Ries of Ryan, Tara Ries and special friend, Bubba Agan of Winterset, and T.J. (Sara) Ries of Coggon; 10 grandchildren; her sister, Deb (Tiny) Weigel of Strawberry Point; her two brothers, Lee (Pat) Kruse of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Chris (Pam) Kruse of Earlville; her brothers-in-law , John (Ruth) Ries, Frank (Cheryl) Ries, Ed (Eileen) Ries, all of Hopkinton, Merle (Sue) Ries of Bernard; her sisters-in-law, Mary (Ralph) Brown of Edgewood, Joann Kruse of Petersburg, Kathy (Jerry) Becker of Dyersville, Janet Thomas of Farley, Marge (Larry) Gaul of Strawberry Point, and Gerry Ries of Shellsburg: and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred in 2020; her parents; her parents-in-law, Alphonse and Gertrude Ries; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Martin Kruse, Bill (Elsie) Ries, Walter (Rita) Ries; and Charles Ries.
Due to COVID-19 concerns masks are required at the funeral home and church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood, with Reverend John Haugen officiating.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday, February 12, 2021, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood.
Private Family Inurnment will be at St. Mark Catholic Cemetery – Edgewood, Iowa.