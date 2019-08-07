Sandra S. Streich, 81, of Waverly, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic in Iowa City.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly with Pastor Jon Hennings officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Streich family for a later designation in Sandra’s name and online condolences for Sandra Streich may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
