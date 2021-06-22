Sandra (Sandy) Lee Otto Jerke, of Tacoma, Washington, passed away suddenly May 29 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Tacoma.
Sandy was born Aug. 26, 1941, to Herbert and Frieda (Moeller) Otto. She was baptized and confirmed at Klinger Lutheran Church and graduated from Readlyn High School in 1959. Sandy got her Bachelor of Arts degree from Concordia Lutheran College in River Forest, Illinois.
Sandy married Donald Jerke in 1964. They moved to Eugene, Oregon, where Don was pastor at University of Oregon. Sandy was the music director at the church and completed her Master of Science degree from the University of Oregon.
They then moved to Tacoma, Washington, where Don became head pastor at Pacific Lutheran University.
Don died suddenly at age 39. leaving Sandy with three young children to support. With no educational employment opportunities available, she embarked on a career in personal finance and financial services. She was still going strong at her untimely death.
Sandy was active in her church and community, choir and church council, also the Rotary Club, where she served as president, She made several trips to Ethiopia with the Rotary International and also Mexico.
She is survived by her three children, Kristine (Del) Lofton, of Fairfax, Virginia, David, of Tacoma, Washington, and Jonathan (Debra), of Texas, two grandchildren Zachary and Jacob Lofton, three sisters, Marlys Minnaert, of Waverly, Lavonne Horman, of Hilliard, Ohio, and Dorothy Rundle, of Sumner, one brother, Jim (Jan) Otto, of Mesa, Arizona, two brothers-in-law, Ron Wolff, of Readlyn, and Milan Bellile, of Readlyn, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sandy is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two sisters, Beverly Bellile, and Janette Wolff, and a niece, Camilla Horman.
Services were Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Parkland, Washington.