Santa’s coming to town.
That’s for sure.
Like the rest of us, the Jolly Old Elf and his helpers will surely socially distance and follow the health guidelines put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus while they are working on crafting gifts and wrapping them up for kids of all ages.
This year, Santa, who has made Waverly one of his main stomping grounds, will show up wearing hand-made masks, spiced up with garlands, light bulbs and snowflakes.
He will also talk to kids from inside his house at Kohlmann Park through a special window equipped with a speaker system in order to avoid contact with the public.
Waverly Newspapers caught up with Santa on the last day of November, while he was in Spokane, Washington, to inquire about his plans.
Santa said he will arrive in town on Saturday and greet everyone from 3-6 p.m. that day. He will also visit from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 10, 3-6 p.m. Dec. 12, 5-7 p.m. Dec. 17 and noon-4 p.m. Dec. 19.
The months leading up to Christmas have been challenging, Santa said, with so many families grieving the loss of loved ones due to the pandemic.
Unlike prior years, when the most requested gifts among kids were toys, this year, Santa said he has heard many more wishes for hugs and spending time with family.
“Some kids are asking to be at home with their loved ones and be able to give them a hug,” Santa said.
He added that he has comforted kids who need reassurance, especially as the holiday season approaches.
“It’s overwhelming right now because of how long it has been,” Santa said of the pandemic. “It’s going to get better, but it is going to take some time.”
Santa said he is looking forward to receiving a lot of letters, which in Waverly, will be delivered through a wall of the house, much like one would transact at a drive-thru window at a bank.
And, letting the newspaper in on a secret, Santa said he plans to grant all wishes, whispered or written, regardless of whether the askers have been good or naughty this year, since everyone is in need of uplifted spirits for the holidays.
He said that the trying times have given new meaning to the spirit of Christmas.
“We are not going to let Christmas go by the wayside,” he said. “No matter what goes on, Christmas has to be the time to enjoy the season. I am looking forward to it. This is a different time than has ever been, I hope this is a one-time deal and we can return soon to normal life.”
Santa said he is looking forward to meeting everyone in Waverly, and added that his masks, which are longer than the usual face mask so as to cover some of his beard, will elicit smiles.
“It will give people something to laugh about,” he said.