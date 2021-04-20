Sara Anne Nutter (nee Smith), 42, of Richfield, Minnesota, died suddenly at her home April 11, 2021, of an apparent coronary incident.
Sara is much loved by sons Oliver and Elliott; husband Charlie; Mom and Stepdad, Anne and Dave Oxley; Dad and Stepmom, Mark Smith and Susan Olsen; brother Nathan and his wife Hannah and her nephews Sebastian, Theodore and Remington; brother Aaron and his wife Tina and her nephew Jacob and niece Rachel; Grandmother Violet Smith; Derby Wives of the North Star Roller Derby; Father-In-law Charles Nutter, Sr.; Aunts and Uncles and Cousins; the good folk of Buster’s; In-laws; and so many, many friends. Sara deeply loved those who had journeyed on ahead of her – especially Grandma and Grandpa Fenstemaker; Grandpa Smith; Robert, Vivian and Neal Olsen.
Sara was born Sept. 20, 1978, in Bowdle, South Dakota, and spent her formative years in Iowa. A graduate of the University of Minnesota, Sara made Richfield her home for the last 20 years, where she served as a member of the Richfield Transportation Commission and ran for office as a Minnesota State Representative. She was a member of North Star Roller Derby and was currently Captain of Officials. When Sara took something on, she was “all-in.” Her passions and talents were great, her impact in our world even greater. She is missed deeply, and the light she brought to this planet will not be extinguished.
Sara’s life will be celebrated by family and friends Sunday, April 25, from 3 to 6 p.m. with a service at 3:30 p.m. at Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington, MN 55438. A reviewal will be held on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. S, Richfield. In lieu of flowers, family encourage memorials in Sara’s name to the North Star Roller Derby League, to WomenHeart, to OutFront Minnesota, or to a charity of your choice.
Sara was generous with her time and her passion and supported numerous organizations working for racial justice, gender equity and LGBTQI+. Rights. “If you remember what we were, and how we lived... then we’ll have found life again.”