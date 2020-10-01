Yogi Life studio is holding Saturday in the Park through Oct. 10 in Kohlmann Park.
The yoga and spinning studio will have two special classes. Park Yoga is a unique, quiet event with each student provided a set of headphones to stream class music and the instructor’s voice while flowing through the asanas.
Park Cycle has the thrill of indoor cycling with the joy of being outside. The low-impact ride focuses on endurance, speed and strength, while their provided headsets stream the music and teacher’s instructions while riding along the Cedar River.
All cycles and yoga mats will be at least 6 feet apart, and the bikes and headphones will be sanitized between each use. To register or for more information, go to www.yogilife.biz.