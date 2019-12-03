Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Eileen Schaedig will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Dec. 9. Friends and family are invited to celebrate with her between 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Waverly Senior Center.

Tags