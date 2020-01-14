The Otto Schoitz Foundation awards funding to organizations aligned with its mission of improving the health and well-being of the Cedar Valley. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center recently received $31,235 to fund half the cost of a new bus for its Inpatient Rehabilitation Transportation Project.
MercyOne’s existing bus, now 21 years old, averaged 400 patient trips per year taking patients recovering from stroke, brain and spinal cord injuries, burns and amputations to restaurants, grocery stores, museums, banks, and more to help them continue living life.
“The Otto Schoitz Foundation is pleased to partner with MercyOne in replacing the rehabilitation vehicle. The rehabilitation services provided by MercyOne are vital to the health and well-being of our community,” said Shelli Panicucci, Otto Schoitz Foundation director. “A key component of rehabilitation is learning to re-integrate into the larger community – this vehicle will transport patients and their families on their paths to recovery and we are proud to offer our support!”
The new bus will accommodate four patients in wheelchairs, eight additional passengers and one driver. This is a free service for patients. MercyOne does not bill or charge the patient or their insurance. Overall, MercyOne had $415,000 worth of charity care for rehab patients last year.
In addition to funding from the Otto Schoitz Foundation, Witham Auto Centers and Signs By Tomorrow are partnering with the MercyOne Foundation to make the new bus possible.
“The greater Cedar Valley is truly blessed to have the Otto Schoitz Foundation wanting to help so many worthwhile projects in their communities,” commented Joe Surma, manager of MercyOne Waterloo Foundation. “Having their partnership, along with Witham Auto Centers and Signs By Tomorrow will truly help make a difference in the lives of our rehab patients.”