PELLA — Central’s annual Scholarship Celebration was scheduled for Thursday, April 22, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. More than 800 students would have been recognized this year in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium.
The following students from the Waverly Newspapers area were:
Tyler Doehrmann, of Waverly, received the Jack Walvoord Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.
Krissa Larson, of Waverly, received the Journey Scholarship.
Adam Hein, of Janesville, received the Noel Cover Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.
Kurby Vowels, of Waverly, received the Peter G. and Norma L. Gaass Endowed Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.
Isabella Laures, of Denver, received the Journey Scholarship.
Emma Holden, of Waverly, received the John S. Ter Louw Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.
