Beth Helsa and Gregory Scholtz announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their son Peter, to Laura Nelson, of Minneapolis.
Laura is from Rapid City, South Dakota, and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota. She is now in graduate school for a master’s degree in counseling at the University of Minnesota.
Peter is a graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School, Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the University of Iowa Law School in Iowa City. He is Assistant Attorney General for the State of Minnesota.
The wedding will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24, with the Rev. Dave Greenlund officiating in Lanesboro, Minnesota.