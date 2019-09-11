As violent thunderstorms swept across northeast Iowa, members of the Waverly Shell Rock School Board carried on business as usual on Monday.
Members voted to purchase a new bus, approved planning for two out-of-state trips, passed policy reviews, and interacted with middle school presenters.
Stormy conditions left some area residents without power and may have contributed to the fragmented live streaming of the meeting on Waverly Newspapers’ Facebook page.
Luke McMillin, Brody Kuhse, Kysa Klein, Abby Elsamiller and Cece Jerome, members of the local Fuel Up to Play 60 team and FCCLA (Family Community Career Leaders of America) overviewed their Middle School projects and out-of-state adventures.
Fuel Up to Play 60 encourages students in grades 5-8 to eat healthy food and get 60 minutes of physical exercise daily. A new project is growing lettuce and kale hydroponically for use in the Family and Consumer Science courses taught by instructor Kristie Kuhse.
Brody Kuhse, the Iowa representative competed with his “Recycle Redesign” project, toured a dairy farm, and participated in a Cleveland, Ohio summer meal site. FCCLA students engaged in leadership training and were treated to a behind the scenes costume tour at Disney Studios at the national conference in Anaheim, California.
A new diesel fuel 84-passenger Bluebird bus was purchased for $114,157 (including trade-in) from School Bus Sales of Waterloo. Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said this front-engine design is better for operation on dusty gravel roads. Though there are no seat belts on this bus, belts will be required on busses purchased in 2020, which will add an estimated $5,000 or more per bus. Monthly expenditures, financials, and bills for payment can also be viewed on board agendas.
The Board approved the handbook for parents and K-12 students, as was district-wide policy regarding employee travel compensation. Science instructor Renee Borglum sought and was granted approval for the 2020 Wilderness Studies Course. The second-semester high school course culminates with a Colorado trip. Because a fee of approximately $700 is paid, course credit cannot be granted. Approval was granted for Vocational Technology Instructor Amy Mitchell and seven students to attend the National FFA (Future Farmers of America) meeting to be held in Indianapolis in October.
Ending the meeting, Board President Kelly Flege urged district patrons to “exercise their right to vote” on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Three of the five W-SR School Board seats are up for election.
Vice-President Dennis Epley questioned the actual cost-savings to be had from the first ever combined general and school board elections, especially in rural townships where participation is likely to be low.
“I’d like to see a report on that when all is said and done,” Epley asked.
“It’s been a great start,” said elementary principal Micky Bahlmann of the first weeks of school, noting cool temperatures in buildings not air-conditioned.