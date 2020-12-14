The Waverly-Shell Rock School Board is expected to meet in a special session at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the middle school auditorium to receive and “potentially act” on a recommendation from a facilities task force.
The mission of the task force, which is comprised of volunteers, has been to review the facilities needs of the district, as spelled out in a recently prepared report by the Iowa Construction Advocate Team (ICAT), a partnership between the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) and Estes Construction, then identify the best ways to address them, according to W-SR Superintendent Ed Klamfoth.
The purpose of the report, according to the executive summary, is to be used as a “planning tool to assist the district in making decisions needed in achieving short and long-term facility goals.”
As part of the process, the school board contracted Invision Architecture to flesh out options and hold discussions with the task force, as well as gather information through two community surveys, one conducted in the summer and another one in the fall.
The survey results were unavailable to the newspaper by deadline, but in earlier reporting, Brad Leeper, of Invision, speaking broadly about the findings, said this:
“We have heard that there is broad support and recognition of the need,” he said. “Ultimately, we need to bring forward the best approach to address those needs.”
He said the results of the survey will be shared with the task force during their Dec. 15 meeting.
During that meeting, the task force is expected to deliberate whether to come up with a recommendation for the board, and what that recommendation would be.
Were the task force not to come up with a recommendation, the board will not hold its scheduled special meeting as there would not be a reason to do so, Klamfoth said.
Were the task force to come to a consensus on a recommendation, the board will proceed with the special meeting.
Klamfoth added that if community members wish to address the board in person during the Dec. 17 special meeting, they would need to be physically present at the middle school. COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed.
However, if they want to submit questions, they should do so prior to the meeting, and address them to the business office. And if community members just want to watch the meeting via Zoom, they should go to https://us04web.zoom.us/j/71208512854?pwd=SDM3Zk1laHRVaDZPUkZ5b3JGNHBJZz09.
The school board will have to decide by Jan. 15, if there will be a referendum on March 2, pertaining to the future of the facilities of the district’s elementaries and the high school. (See sidebar for steps and reasons.)
Klamfoth said that what is driving the process is an opportunity to address the safety and space issues posed by the current facilities, and pay for it by extending, for the next 20 years, what tax payers are already paying for the current bonds the district took to build the middle school.
That obligation will be paid off in 2023, so if a referendum about the new initiative were to be successful, in the course of two decades, that measure will bring in $29.5 million.
The district, Klamfoth added, could also borrow money — up to $25 million — against the 1-cent sales tax revenue.
Combining the two sources of revenue, he added, would allow the district to pick the best value on the dollar of the four options presented by Invision. (See a listing of the four options on wsrfacilities.org.)
Klamfoth said that in reviewing the four options, one of which includes renovating the existing schools, renovation costs nearly as much as building new facilities.
In an opinion piece authored by leaders of the Shell Rock community, including the town’s mayor, Larry Young, printed on Page A6, the writers argue for the preservation of the elementary school in Shell Rock and those in Waverly, in their current neighborhoods.
Citing research, which they also sent to the task force, and partially presented at the Shell Rock City Council meeting last Monday, they assert that “student achievement is best in neighborhood schools.” The writers also caution that the property values would suffer were the chosen option becomes putting all elementaries in one mega school or building two new ones in Waverly.
“The District’s facilities review concluded that the Shell Rock building is the best elementary building in the District, and that with renovations it would become an ‘B+’ building,” the opinion reads. “If the choice is between educating Shell Rock K-4 students in an ‘B+’ building in Shell Rock, or in a building in Waverly that gets a grade of ‘A’ because it is new, we will choose the education in the B+ building in Shell Rock. That should be our choice, because we see that neighborhood schools are more equitable.”
Klamfoth said his message to the community is this:
“One of the things we wanted people to know is — one, we want to provide a safe environment for the kids, secure entrances, have air conditioning, eliminate portables, and to do this in a way that is fiscally responsible, a way that does not increase the tax rate. Extending the bond, that’s perhaps a way in which people will support the referendum, as it will improve the facilities. ”
He said the process has been driven by the community.
“It’s a community endeavor. It has been an iterative process, which I think is good,” he said. “We had a good response to the survey last summer and recently. Some say it has been rushed. What’s the right speed for something like this? I don’t feel it has been rushed, it has been a good process and I appreciate the work the members of the task force have done.”