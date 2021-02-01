The Waverly-Shell Rock School District will hold informational meetings with community members to explain the upcoming referendum on March 2 and gather community feedback.
Three Zoom meetings will take place — at 7 p.m. on Feb. 10; at noon on Feb. 16; and at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25.
The proposal is for the district to build two new elementaries in Waverly, and modernize the elementary school in Shell Rock as well as the high school in Waverly. The enrollment in grades K-4, has increased by 21%, according to the school’s website, leading to an increased capacity by 20 to 30 seats per grade in that category.
Further, many parts of the high school and the four elementaries, have reached the end of their lifespan, making the need for a significant investment an urgent one, according to the document.